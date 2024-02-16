Bharat Bandh: Noida Police Imposes Section 144

The Noida police announced on Thursday that measures outlined in Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), such as prohibiting unauthorized public gatherings, will be implemented district-wide in response to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers' group Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' unions on Friday.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced a nationwide strike today in response to the farmers' unresolved demands. The Noida-headquartered Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) has also expressed solidarity with the Bharat Bandh taking place today.
"Various programmes like protest demonstrations are proposed by SKM and various organisations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," a police statement cited by PTI read.
The Noida police warned people traveling to and from Delhi about traffic diversions in Noida. They advised using the metro service whenever possible to avoid inconvenience, according to their traffic advisory.
According to the decree, gatherings of five or more individuals, unauthorized parades or demonstrations, whether political or religious, are not allowed.
The decree also prohibits the use of personal drones within a one-kilometer radius of government buildings, and it also forbids individuals from possessing sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms, and similar items in public areas.
The police will conduct thorough checks by setting up barriers at all the borders of Noida and Delhi, leading to traffic diversion as necessary.
"People going to Delhi please use metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," Noida Police said.
BKU leader Pawan Khatana has stated that farmers have been urged to cease work for a day during the Bandh. Additionally, he mentioned that traders and transporters have been called upon to participate in the strike. Khatana also emphasized that demonstrators will remain in their respective areas and not proceed towards Delhi.
Some traders, however, encouraged the farmers and the government to engage in a conversation to promptly address the problem.
"Frequent farmer movements adversely affect everyday business activities. Citizens have to face unnecessary troubles. Everyone is suffering losses due to the closure of transport routes," Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 Market Association, said.