Bharat Bandh Today: Over 30 Crore Workers Join Nationwide Strike, Services Likely to Be Hit

A nationwide Bharat Bandh is being observed today (February 12, 2026), with trade unions claiming that more than 30 crore workers are expected to take part in the general strike across the country.

Advertisment

The bandh has been jointly called by fourteen national trade unions and is backed by agricultural workers’ groups, rural labour organisations and unions representing informal sector workers. Employees from Central and State government services, public sector undertakings and teachers’ bodies have also extended support.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said the participation this year is expected to be higher than the previous nationwide strike held in July 2025, when around 25 crore workers had joined the agitation.

Farmers Back Bandh, Protest India–US Trade Deal

The bandh has also received strong backing from farmer organisations. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has criticised the recent India–US trade agreement, alleging that the deal compromises the interests of Indian farmers.

SKM convenor Hannan Mollah accused the Narendra Modi-led government of “surrendering” to the United States in trade negotiations. He alleged that the agreement would be a betrayal of farmers and demanded the resignation of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to SKM, the farmers’ body carried out a nationwide campaign from February 4 to 11 to mobilise support in villages, culminating in today’s Bharat Bandh.

Why has the strike been called?

The unions are protesting against the four Labour Codes and several other government policies which they claim are anti-worker and anti-farmer. Their major demands include:

• Scrapping of the four Labour Codes

• Strengthening and proper implementation of MGNREGS

• Restoration of the old pension scheme

• Rollback of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

• Reconsideration of policies affecting civil services

Farmers’ groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have also expressed concern over the India–US interim trade framework, alleging that it may harm Indian farmers.

Impact Across States

According to union leaders, the strike is likely to affect around 600 districts across the country. Odisha and Assam are expected to witness a near-total shutdown, while other states may see partial disruptions.

What Will Be Affected?

Banking Services: Public sector bank operations may face disruptions as employee unions such as AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI have extended support to the bandh.

Transport: Road blockades or “chakka jams” have been reported from several regions. State-run buses and auto-rickshaws may remain off the roads in some areas. While trains and flights are scheduled to operate, commuters may face difficulty reaching railway stations and airports.

Markets: Wholesale markets and retail shops in states with strong union presence are likely to remain closed.

Schools and Colleges:There is no official nationwide holiday. However, educational institutions in states such as Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal may remain shut depending on local conditions. Parents are advised to check with school authorities.

What Will Remain Open?

Essential services such as hospitals, ambulance services, airports, medical facilities, private offices and ATMs are expected to function normally.

With large-scale participation claimed by organisers, today’s Bharat Bandh is set to cause significant disruption in several parts of the country.

Also Read: ‘Stop Selling the Nation’: Bharat Bandh Brings Assam to a Halt