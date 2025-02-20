Meghalaya BJP Questions USTM's Status, Seeks Clarification from State Government

Meghalaya BJP General Secretary Wankitbok Pohshna has raised concerns over a recent statement by State Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang, in which he claimed that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is a state university supported by the Meghalaya government.

Advertisment

Pohshna pointed out that USTM defines itself on its website as a state private university, meaning it was established by an act of the State Legislative Assembly in 2008 but is run by the ERD Foundation, Guwahati, making it private in nature. He argued that a state university, by definition, is maintained by the government, administered by a public authority, and follows the University Grants Commission (UGC) syllabus.

Questioning the institution's fee structure, Pohshna said, "A state university or any institution supported by the government generally has a lower fee structure to ensure affordable education for all income groups. Most government-run institutions in Meghalaya charge significantly lower fees than USTM. If USTM is indeed a state university, the government must clarify why its fees are higher."

The BJP leader also sought details on the nature of the government’s support for USTM, stating, "The people of Meghalaya are eager to know if this support includes subsidies, financial grants, or administrative guidance. Given the recent allegations made by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, there is growing uncertainty among students, and a clear explanation is needed to dispel doubts."

Addressing the recognition of USTM’s degrees, Pohshna acknowledged that they are approved by the UGC but raised concerns over their credibility. "Recognition alone does not guarantee integrity. There is always a risk of degrees being awarded without proper evaluation. We would like to know whether USTM is following the prescribed evaluation process or simply flooding the market with unqualified degree holders," he asserted.

The Meghalaya BJP has urged the state government to clarify USTM’s status and provide transparency on the level of its involvement with the university.

Meanwhile, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Thursday has refuted the statements made by the Assam Chief Minister, which labelled the university as “fraudulent.”

USTM stated its statutory credentials, academic achievements, and contributions to higher education since its establishment in 2011.

“These statements not only defame the university but also question the credibility of the highest statutory and accreditation bodies of the Government of India,” USTM stated.

The university highlighted its ‘A’ Grade NAAC accreditation, its consistent ranking among the top 200 universities in India by NIRF, and its research achievements, including a 52nd ranking in the Nature Index.

USTM also defended its PhD program, stating it adheres to UGC regulations and involves rigorous scrutiny by external experts from premier institutions.

The university further cited its patents, research publications, and the success of its students in competitive exams and higher studies.

The university urged the Chief Minister to engage in “fact-based discourse” and welcoming any inquiry or investigation to verify its claims.

Also Read: ‘It’s a Fraud, PhDs Are Sold’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Blasts USTM