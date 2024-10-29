"Bharat Fostering Brotherhood Among Different Nations": Assam Governor

Speaking to this writer, Brahma Rashtra Ekam chief Sachin (Sanatani) Mishra described that the followers of Sanatan Dharma never forced the people of other religious beliefs with relentless massacre, killing, rape, greed, temptation, fear or punishment to change their identities. He also added that every Sanatani should work for re-establishing ancient great traditions, cultures, beliefs and practices of Sanatan Dharma by eliminating discrimination based on caste, class and creeds in the society. Finally he pointed out that all differences among the Sanatani people should be erased and they must resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation, which would be beneficial to the entire human race.