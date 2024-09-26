Jyotiraditya Scindia Champions India’s 6G Future at Bharat Alliance Meeting

In a significant step towards establishing India as a global leader in next-generation telecommunications, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia held a productive meeting with the seven working groups of the Bharat 6G Alliance during his one-day visit to Bengaluru.
Scindia hailed this collaboration as a crucial initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a telecom superpower.
The Bharat 6G Alliance is tasked with coordinating efforts across various sectors, including Spectrum, Technology, Devices, Use Cases, Green and Sustainability, Applications, and Outreach. Each working group showcased their prepared presentations, mapping out a strategic roadmap for advancing India's position in 6G technology.
During the meeting, Scindia emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration.
He stated, “Teamwork is the most important ingredient in the recipe for success.” He urged the working groups to conduct joint meetings quarterly to enhance interoperability among the various verticals and foster a collaborative environment.
Scindia expressed optimism about India’s potential in the telecom sector, citing a significant paradigm shift in mobile and broadband usage over the past decade.
He noted, “In just 75 days, I envision India leading in this sector,” highlighting the impressive market penetration and the rise of indigenous manufacturing, with India now being the second-largest producer of iPhones.
Reiterating the government's commitment to facilitating growth, Scindia remarked, “We are here not as regulators but as facilitators. Your success is intrinsically linked to India’s growth and the fulfillment of 1.4 billion dreams.”
Asserting the role of the Bharat 6G Alliance in global telecommunications, he stated, “This alliance will become a formidable power within organizations like 3GPP and ITU, ensuring that India’s voice is heard on the global stage.” Scindia’s vision reflects a determined effort to position India as a key player in setting global standards for telecommunications technology.
In conclusion, the meeting marked a vital step forward in India’s ambitious journey toward becoming a leader in the 6G landscape, reinforcing the government’s vision of a self-reliant and progressive India.