Bharat Jodo Yatra to Enter its Final Destination J&K on Jan 19

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 which will mark the end of one of the longest movement by the party.

According to reports, the final journey of the yatra will be joined by Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, My Tarigami, Mehbooba Mufti at different locations.

The state’s Congress In-charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra Rajni Patil said, “On January 26 the National Flag will be hoisted.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will also hold meeting delegations and address a public rally in Lakhanpur and Udhampur.

Patil said, “On January 30, a big gathering is planned at ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’ Stadium we have invited 23 Party leaders and other leaders will join. We will hoist the National flag at our office in Lal Chowk.”

It may be mentioned that the longest campaign started from September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari.