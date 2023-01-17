Joshimath Subsidence: 4 Wards Declared Completely Unsafe

At least four municipal areas in Uttarkhand’s Joshimath have been declared as ‘completely unsafe’. This was informed by Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha on Tuesday.

While addressing a press meet in Dehradun, Sinha said, “Four wards in Joshimath have been declared as completely unsafe. The rest of the wards have been found to be partially affected (by subsidence).”

“Many organizations are involved in the ongoing investigation into the reasons and extent of subsidence in and round Joshimath. We will come up with a final report soon. We have made adequate preparations in anticipation of rainfall,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the affected families were shifted to shelter homes.

Moreover, the state government has announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of the area.

Last Sunday, a team from the Prime Minister's Office visited disaster-hit areas of Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and inspected the situation, an official said.

"A team headed by Mangesh Ghildiyal had come from the Prime Minister's Office to visit the disaster-hit areas of Joshimath, mainly the Joshimath Auli ropeway tower which has cracks and is closed for the time being," District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said.