Bharat Jodo Yatra Temporarily Suspended for Alleged Security Breach

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was temporarily suspended near Qazigund after the Congress alleged breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security and mismanagement of the crowd by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to walk 11 kms on Friday but had to call off after he barely walked 500 metres.

According to allegations leveled by Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, after reaching Qazigund, started to walk towards Vessu in South Kashmir as per the plan but suddenly it was found that the outer cordon, which was to be managed by Jammu and Kashmir Police had disappeared.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, AICC incharge Rajni Patil claimed that JK administration “failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi”.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons in Anantnag, Rahul Gandhi said, “I think it's important that the Police manage the crowd so that we can do the yatra. It is very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending.”

“Police arrangement completely collapsed and officials who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on yatra so I had to cancel my yatra. Other yatris did the walk,” Gandhi further said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed this morning from Old Highway in Qazigund in Ramban district around 9.00 am. From Banihal, the yatra was supposed to enter the Kashmir valley through Qazigund and reach Anantnag district's Khanabal area.