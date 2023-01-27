Centre Announces New Policy for Vehicles

According to a new policy of the central government regulation, all government cars that have been registered for more than 15 years will immediately lose their ability to operate on public roads when their certificate of registration expires.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under Nitin Gadkari’s leadership, has already implemented the vehicle scrapping programme in an effort to remove old, polluting, and potentially less safe automobiles from Indian roads. In November, a draught of the policy notification was released.

According to the new rule, any vehicle held by central or state governments, union territories, public sector enterprises, municipal bodies, or any other entity under the authority or ownership of the government that are 15 years old or older must be restored.

If such antique cars had their registration renewed before turning 15, their registration certificates would likewise be automatically deemed revoked, and they would need to be retired when 15 years had passed since their first registration.

The central government believed that in order to effectively implement the programme, the government should lead by example by getting rid of its own outdated automobiles.

These automobiles, which number in the thousands throughout India, must be scrapped only through authorized facilities, according to the policy.

The new regulation however does not apply to the special purpose vehicles held by the government.