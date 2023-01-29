Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Final Leg Resumes in Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Srinagar's Panthachowk on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began the yatra at 10:45 am. The Gandhis joined hundreds of Congress supporters, including women, who were seen carrying the tricolour and party flags. The yatra will cover a distance of seven kilometres up to the Sonwar area of the city.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar at 12 noon to mark the end of the foot march.

The yatra will culminate near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road, marking an end to the 4,080 km walkathon.

On Monday, Mr Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters on the M A Road, following which a public rally will be held at the SK stadium, for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra started from the southern tip of the country on September 7 and will end on January 30 in Srinagar, some 145 days and nearly 4,000 km later.

Sunday will mark the last walking day of the yatra.