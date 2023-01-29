2 NSCN-KYA cadres apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh

Two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)-KYA have been arrested along with arms and ammunition in Arunachal Pradesh’s Nampong.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Nayan Kumar Chakma (42) and Gangwang Wanglee (37).

The cadres were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Nampong Police and Assam Rifles on Sunday.

One Chinese AK47, two magazines, 490 rounds of live ammunition and a pistol have been seized from the duo’s possession.

The police have launched an interrogation into the incident.

It may be noted that as many as eight active cadres of NSCN (IM)/KTU on surrendered before the Assam Rifles and the Assam Police on August 19 last year. Amongst surrendered eight cadres, five cadres were from army wing and three cadres from civil wing.