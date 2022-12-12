Bhupendra Patel Takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd Term

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second straight term.

The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the helipad ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar this afternoon.

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai, Balvantsinh Chandan Singh Rajput, Kunwarji Mohanbhai Babariya, Mulubhai Haridasbhai Bera, Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor, Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya, Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Purshottambhai Solanki, Khabar Bachubhai Maganbhai, Mukeshbhai Patel, Bhikhusinh Parmar, Praful Pansheriya, Kunwarjibhai Halpati also took oath in the Gujarat cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states.

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election winning a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.

The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. He began his political journey as a member in Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.