Bhupesh Baghel Blasts Chhattisgarh Govt Over Paddy Procurement, Farmers’ Grievances

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday strongly criticized the BJP-led state government over alleged irregularities in the paddy procurement process, claiming that farmers across the state are facing harassment and exploitation.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee office in Raipur, Baghel alleged that complaints about paddy procurement are pouring in from all districts. He claimed that farmers were not provided even a single bag of DAP fertilizer during the sowing season and that deliberate attempts are being made to reduce procurement.

Baghel further alleged that paddy from forest villages and patta-holding farmers is not being procured, while online procurement portals shut down within minutes. Offline purchases, he said, are being manipulated through collusion, forcing thousands of farmers to surrender their produce—sometimes even without their signatures.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted delays in paddy lifting due to lack of agreements with rice millers, alleging that the government does not intend to procure the full produce of farmers. He accused officials of compelling farmers to give one extra kilogram per sack during weighing and called for physical verification of procurement centres in the presence of farmers and political representatives, estimating that under-weighing could account for at least 500 extra sacks per centre.

Kanker Conversion Issue

On the proposed shutdown in Kanker over alleged religious conversion incidents, Baghel said the Congress opposes forced conversions but cautioned against politicising the matter. He questioned why such incidents have reportedly increased since the BJP came to power, emphasizing that the focus should be on finding solutions rather than symbolic protests.

‘Mahatai Gaurav Year’ and Women’s Schemes

Baghel also criticized the state government’s decision to declare next year as the ‘Mahatai Gaurav Year,’ alleging that it insults women. He claimed that around 3 million women’s names have been removed from ration cards under the Mahatai Vandan scheme. He further highlighted that schemes such as Godhan Nyay Yojana, RIPA, and Bihan are either defunct or in poor condition, while crimes against women, including rape and gang rape, have reportedly increased.

Jhiram Valley Massacre

Responding to BJP National President JP Nadda’s remarks on the Jhiram Valley massacre in Janjgir, Baghel alleged BJP links with Naxals and claimed that investigations were deliberately obstructed. He described the attack as a political and criminal conspiracy, stating that while Congress lost key leaders, the political advantage went to the BJP.

Chargesheet Against Chaitanya Baghel

On the chargesheet filed against his son, Chaitanya Baghel, the former CM said his name did not appear in six earlier supplementary chargesheets and has now been added only to create sensationalism. He alleged misuse of WhatsApp chats and statements from absconding individuals to malign his family’s image and added that investigative agencies themselves remain unclear about the alleged amount involved.

