CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Last Respects to Jnanpith Awardee Vinod Kumar Shukla

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today visited the residence of senior litterateur and Jnanpith Award recipient Late Shri Vinod Kumar Shukla, at Shailendra Nagar, Raipur to pay respect and express condolences. Chief Minister Shri Sai offered floral tributes on the mortal remains of the departed writer and prayed for eternal peace to the noble soul.

On this deeply poignant occasion, Chief Minister Shri Sai also shouldered the mortal remains of Late Shri Shukla, offering him a dignified and emotional final adieu. He met the bereaved family members and expressed his profound condolences, praying for strength and solace not only for the family but also for the countless readers and admirers who share this irreparable loss.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that the demise of Shri Vinod Kumar Shukla, a towering literary figure born of the soil of Chhattisgarh, has caused an irreparable loss to the world of Hindi literature. He described Shri Shukla’s writings as an extraordinary blend of sensitivity, deep human concern, and simplicity enriched with profound meaning.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said that Shri Shukla’s literary contributions elevated Hindi literature to new heights. “His works do not merely engage the reader; they touch the deepest layers of human consciousness. His words will continue to inspire, guide, and illuminate generations to come,” he said, adding that Shri Shukla’s legacy in the literary world will remain eternal.

Late Shri Vinod Kumar Shukla was accorded a final farewell with full state honours.

Present on the occasion were noted poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Shri Pankaj Jha, Press Officer to the Chief Minister Shri Alok Singh, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Sahitya Akademi Shri Shashank Sharma, senior litterateurs, public representatives, and senior officials.

