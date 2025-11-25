Bhupesh Baghel Slams Govt Over Paddy Crisis, Flawed SIR Process and ‘Dictatorial’ Land Rates

Congress National General Secretary and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Chhattisgarh government, alleging severe irregularities in paddy procurement, voter list revision, and the recently revised land guideline rates. Speaking to reporters, Baghel accused the administration of pushing farmers, voters, and small landholders into distress through what he termed “systemic failures and ill-intentioned policies.”

Paddy Procurement: “Farmers Are Suffering”

Baghel said the paddy procurement crisis is “no secret,” warning that farmers across the state are facing unprecedented hurdles. He listed several key concerns:

Thousands of farmers' names removed from procurement lists

Server failures disrupting token generation

Bogus digital crop surveys and flawed girdawari reports

Sharp reduction in eligible acreage

Farmers receiving only 15–17 quintals per acre against the official 21 quintals

Massive discrepancies in the Agritech portal leading to large-scale cuts in acreage

He alleged that the government’s “ill intentions” have left farmers vulnerable to middlemen and commission agents, worsening exploitation at the grassroots.

Questions Over SIR Process

Baghel also raised serious doubts over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. He claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were under “extreme pressure,” and questioned the Election Commission’s claims:

“If 80 polling stations have completed SIR, let them publish the list.”

“They say 97% counting sheets are distributed. In reality, it's barely 25%.”

“Three-fourths of voters have not received the required forms.”

Accusing the commission of focusing more on deleting voter names, Baghel launched a stinging jibe, comparing it to an “earthworm bite”: “We have heard of snake or scorpion bites, but have you ever heard of anyone dying from an earthworm bite?”

Rohingya–Bangladeshi Issue ‘Politically Motivated’

On the ongoing political rhetoric around Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, Baghel accused the government of deliberately exploiting the issue. “Till today, they have not provided a single official figure. This is purely political exploitation,” he said.

‘Dictatorial’ Land Guideline Rates

Calling the newly revised guideline land rates “dictatorial and unrealistic,” Baghel claimed:

Land worth ₹1 lakh in the open market has been assigned a guideline value of ₹2 crore

The inflated rates could lead to widespread banking fraud

The new structure is neither logical nor reflective of market conditions

The move will severely harm businesses and employment opportunities

Attack on PM Modi’s Visits and Corporate Links

Baghel also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Chhattisgarh, alleging they were aimed at facilitating land allocation to large corporate groups.

“Modi praises CM Vishnu Deo Sai so that land can be handed over to Adani and Ambani. Their eyes are on the coal beneath tribal lands,” Baghel claimed.

He added that the steep increase in guideline land rates has already sparked widespread discontent, citing the public confrontation faced by the BJP state president in Durg as an example of rising anger.

