Bhupesh Baghel Targeting CRPF Instead of Fighting Naxalism: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma said, “When Congress leaders were killed during BJP's time, Bhupesh Baghel should have taken revenge from the Naxalites (for those killings). When his own leaders were killed, he is targeting CRPF, instead of Naxalites. Who are those CRPF personnel? The sons of the poor are in CRPF. The sons of people from the poorest section are in CRPF. Why is he speaking against the CRPF?”