Bhupesh Baghel Targeting CRPF Instead of Fighting Naxalism: Himanta Biswa Sarma

As Chhattisgarh is slated to go for the first phase of polling for assembly elections on November 7, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a campaign trail in the poll-bound state.
During his campaign, Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for speaking against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Recently, Baghel had expressed his suspicion about money being transported in through special planes into the state ahead of the elections. He had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CRPF in connection this. The Chhattisgarh CM also requested the Election Commission to investigate all special planes landing in the state.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Baghel for targeting the CRPF instead of taking revenge from the Naxals for having killed Congress leaders in previous years.
Sarma said, “When Congress leaders were killed during BJP's time, Bhupesh Baghel should have taken revenge from the Naxalites (for those killings). When his own leaders were killed, he is targeting CRPF, instead of Naxalites. Who are those CRPF personnel? The sons of the poor are in CRPF. The sons of people from the poorest section are in CRPF. Why is he speaking against the CRPF?”
Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the counting of votes along with those of four other poll-bound states, have been scheduled for December 3.