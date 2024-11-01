Bibek Debroy, PM's Economic Advisory Council Chief Passes Away at 69

Renowned economist and the chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, Bibek Debroy, passed away today at the age of 69 on Friday. The Padma Shri awardee was known for his multifaceted contributions to economic policy and his deep scholarly pursuits.
According to AIIMS Delhi, Bibek Debroy passed away today at 7 am due to intestinal obstruction.
Debroy was previously the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune, marking a distinguished career in both academic and public policy domains. He was also a member of the NITI Aayog till June 5, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the economist and taking to platform 'X' he remembered Debroy as a “towering scholar” with expertise spanning numerous fields.
PM Modi’s post read, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.”
President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her grief, acknowledging the profound impact of Mr. Debroy’s work. In her message, she wrote, “In the demise of Dr. Bibek Debroy the country has lost an eminent public intellectual who enriched diverse fields, from policy making to translating our great scriptures. His understanding of India’s social, cultural and economic landscape was exceptional. For his extraordinary contributions, he was honoured with Padma Shri. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers."
Debroy’s academic journey began at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, followed by studies at Presidency College, Kolkata; the Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge. His professional career was equally illustrious, with roles at Presidency College, Kolkata; GIPE in Pune; the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project focused on legal reforms.