Bibek Debroy, PM's Economic Advisory Council Chief Passes Away at 69

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the economist and taking to platform 'X' he remembered Debroy as a “towering scholar” with expertise spanning numerous fields.

PM Modi’s post read, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.”