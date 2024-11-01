J&K: BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana Passes Away

Union Minister Jitendra Singh's brother and a sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana passed away on Thursday, according to a party spokesperson. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader died at a hospital in Faridabad, located in the National Capital Region.
Rana was well-known in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape, and his sudden death has sent shockwaves through the BJP and his wide circle of supporters.
A businessman turned politician, Rana was regarded as a significant figure within the party and the region. BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf remarked, “Rana was a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock.”
Expressions of sorrow and tributes have poured in from various quarters. BJP members and leaders have conveyed their condolences, highlighting Rana’s valuable contributions to the area’s political development. Notably, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also extended her condolences, reflecting the deep respect he garnered across political lines.