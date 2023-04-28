Bid to Boost Radio Connectivity, PM Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Transmitters
Providing a boost to radio connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 new 100 Watts FM Transmitters via video conferencing on Friday. These 91 transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 20 states. With this, the network of transmitters with All India Radio (AIR) has increased from 524 to 615. The addition will further boost the coverage of AIR to 73.5 percent of the population of the country.
Left Wing Extremism hit areas, Aspirational Districts and border areas of the country have been given priority for the installation of the transmitters. Clear sound quality and easy availability of FM receiver equipped mobile phones has increased the demand of FM radio service in the country. In another major step towards meeting this demand and capacity building of the organisation, Government has further approved installation of 63 more FM transmitters in the country.
PM Modi congratulated All India Radio on this momentous occasion. Speaking about the significance of the addition, he said that today’s day marks a significant step in the expansion of FM services by AIR in the direction of becoming All India FM. The Prime Minister underlined that the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters forwards the policies of the government that gives preference to the underprivileged who have been deprived of this facility so far.
Listing out the benefits of FM transmitters, the Prime Minister mentioned relaying important information on time, community building efforts, weather updates related to agricultural practices, information on food and vegetable prices for the farmers, discussions about the loss incurred by the use of chemicals in agriculture, pooling of advanced machinery for agriculture, informing women self-help groups about new market practices and assisting the entire community during times of a natural calamity. He also mentioned the infotainment value of the FM.