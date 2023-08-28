“Vikram & Pragyan Started Performing Mission Objectives Exactly As Per Schedule”: MoS Space

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Gaganyaan, India’s first manned mission to space, will be the next major project before ISRO.

“We will have at least two missions before we send a human being. We will have the first mission possibly in September or early next year, where for a few hours we will send an empty spacecraft that will go up and come back into the waters to see if we are able to control its safe return without any damage. If that is successful, then we will have a second trial next year by sending a robot called Vyom Mitra. And if that is also successful, we will send the final mission, which will be the human mission. This could possibly take place in the second half of 2024. Initially we had planned it for 2022, but it got delayed due to Covid,” he said.