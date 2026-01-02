Big Relief for Chaitanya Baghel: Chhattisgarh High Court Grants Bail After 168 Days in Jail

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s high-profile liquor scam case, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chaitanya has spent nearly 168 days in judicial custody and is now set to be released.

Arrest on His Birthday

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his Bhilai residence on July 18, 2025 — coinciding with his birthday. The arrest was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the alleged state liquor scam.

Investigation Based on ACB/EOW FIR

The ED launched its investigation following an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau/Enforcement Wing (ACB/EOW), Raipur. The FIR invoked multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Allegations of Massive Financial Irregularities

According to initial investigations, the alleged liquor scam has reportedly caused substantial losses to the state exchequer. Authorities claim that approximately ₹2,500 crore in illegal proceeds were generated and distributed among beneficiaries linked to the scam.

Political and Legal Implications

The Chhattisgarh High Court’s decision to grant bail clears the immediate legal hurdles for Chaitanya Baghel’s release. The development is being closely watched and is considered politically significant given the ongoing scrutiny of the former government’s actions.

The bail marks a major relief for the Baghel family and is likely to have ripple effects in Chhattisgarh’s political discourse in the coming months.

