Bihar Assembly Win: Who Will Be CM? JD(U) Post, Now Deleted, Adds to Speculation

After the NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, all eyes are now on who will be the next Chief Minister.

While BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhury, have insisted that Nitish Kumar will continue as CM, the NDA has faced criticism from the opposition Mahagathbandhan for not officially declaring the CM face.

Adding to the speculation, a now-deleted post on X by the JD(U) briefly stated, “Neither past nor future, Nitish Kumar was, is, and will remain the CM of Bihar.”

The post was removed shortly after publication, fueling further debate.

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state, remains a crucial figure in Bihar politics. He has held the reins for the majority of the last two decades, irrespective of which alliance has been in power.

Even before the results were announced, posters supporting Nitish Kumar appeared across Patna. JD(U)-backed slogans such as “Tiger abhi zinda hai” and “25 se 30, phir se Nitish” adorned the city.

Outside the Chief Minister’s residence, a massive poster showing Nitish Kumar beside a tiger with the tagline “Tiger abhi zinda hai” became a visual highlight.

The NDA has secured a decisive victory, crossing the 200-seat mark. The BJP has emerged as the largest party with 96 seats, while JD(U) is leading on 85 seats.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan has been limited to 27 seats.

Despite the clear majority, speculation continues over whether Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM for a record tenth term.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar credited the early NDA's leadership to welfare schemes under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“Nitish Kumar ji will remain the Chief Minister as long as he wishes. His will, the people’s aspiration, and the NDA’s resolve are aligned,” he said.

Also Read: NDA Crosses 200 Seats in Bihar, Victory Celebrations Erupt Across the State