NDA Crosses 200 Seats in Bihar, Victory Celebrations Erupt Across the State

Celebrations erupted at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) offices on Friday as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the 200-seat mark in the Bihar Assembly elections, according to Election Commission trends at 3:18 pm.

The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, was ahead in 208 seats — BJP in 95, JD(U) in 84, LJP in 20, HAM in 5, and RLM in 4.

On the opposition side, the Mahagathbandhan trailed, with RJD leading in 24 seats, Congress in 2, CPI(ML) in 1, CPI-M in 1, while BSP led in 1 seat and AIMIM in 6.

In Patna, jubilant BJP supporters paraded a chariot carrying a large image of PM Modi, singing, dancing, and waving saffron flags.

Party workers donned masks of Modi and Nitish Kumar, performing spontaneous acts as NDA trends remained strong.

Buckets of local delicacies such as jalebi and litti chokha were shared among volunteers, while drums echoed through the JD(U) office, where a giant poster of Nitish Kumar fluttered in the evening breeze.

Young JD(U) supporters marched with the party’s green arrow, chanting, “Teer chalega, Bihar badega!” Firecrackers lit up the streets as senior workers beat slow rhythms on the dholak under makeshift tarpaulins.

Meanwhile, BJP headquarters in Delhi prepared a full Bihari spread for victory celebrations, including sattu paratha, baingan chokha, jalebi, and litti chokha.

In Mokama, RJD leader Veena Devi’s residence also saw preparations of rasgulla and litti chokha as counting intensified in her constituency.

