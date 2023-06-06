Bihar Bridge Collapse: PIL Filed in Patna HC Seeking Independent Inquiry

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent inquiry into the bridge collapse incident in Bhagalpur.
According to reports, the petitioner, identified as Manibhushan Pratap Sengar in his writ petition sought an independent probe instead of a department against SP Singla Company, involved with the construction of the bridge.
Notably, the under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge over the River Ganga collapsed for the second time on June 4. The four-lane bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,716 crores.
Reportedly, the PIL also sought recovery of losses of thousands of crores to the exchequer due to the collapse of the bridge.
Post the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the collapse and asked the officials to identify those responsible for the incident.
Nitish Kumar on Monday instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the "poor construction work" of the under-construction bridge.