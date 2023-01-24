Morbi Bridge Collapse: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Jaysukh Patel

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jaysukh Patel of Overa Group by a Gujarat Court in connection the Morbi bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives.

According to reports, Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was given the contract to renovate, repair and operated the British-era Bridge on Machchu River.

The arrest warrant was issued under section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Government prosecutor Sanjay Vora was quoted by ANI saying, “The court issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Overa Group, which had a contract for the renovation of the Morbi bridge. He has not been arrested for 70 days. No lookout notice issued yet.”

It may be mentioned that Patel has earlier moved to Morbi court sessions on January 20 for an anticipatory bail in the case, while the hearing was adjourned till February 1 as the public prosecutor was not present.

Moreover, nine persons, including four employees of Oreva Group, were arrested in the case so far.