Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in home isolation as per the doctors’ advice, his office said on Tuesday.

This is the second time that Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 this year. Earlier, he tested positive for the virus on January with mild symptoms and stayed in home isolation.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Tuesday morning, the chief minister was ill from last two-three days. He got tested for Covid-19 on Monday, in which he tested positive for the virus.

The CMO further stated that Nitish is in home isolation at present and doctors have advised him to take rest. The chief minister has advised people, who have come in his contact in the last two-three days to get tested for Covid.

Sources claimed that it was because of his ailing health that CM Nitish Kumar could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday. He did not take part in any official state government programme here as well.

There has been a fresh wave of Covid-19 in Bihar over the past few weeks. As on Monday evening, Bihar had altogether 1,850 active cases of Covid-19. The state health department reported 355 fresh cases of persons infected with coronavirus.

On an average, 300-400 fresh cases of Covid-19 are being reported in the state every day along with 1-2 deaths as well. Total 12,280 people have died due to Covid-19 in Bihar as on Monday, while the recovery rate at present stands at 98.321%.