Bangladesh U-16 Cricket Team Arrives In Guwahati To Play Series

This will be a good opportunity for the Assam team to play against an international team which will help them grow.
The Bangladesh U-16 cricket team arrives in Guwahati
The Bangladesh under-16 cricket team landed in Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Monday ahead of a series with the Assam under-16 team.

According to reports, the Assam U-16 team is scheduled to play a series against their Bangladeshi counterpart. The series will consist of two three-day matches and three one-day matches.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by officials of Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

They were then taken to Hotel Apollo Grand situated on GS Road in Guwahati.

Moreover, the Assam U-16 team will be visiting Bangladesh to play another series.

Matches are slated to be played at the Barshapara and Amingaon stadiums. This will be a good opportunity for the Assam team to play against an international team which will help them grow.

