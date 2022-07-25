Bangladesh U-16 Cricket Team Arrives In Guwahati To Play Series

The Bangladesh under-16 cricket team landed in Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Monday ahead of a series with the Assam under-16 team.

According to reports, the Assam U-16 team is scheduled to play a series against their Bangladeshi counterpart. The series will consist of two three-day matches and three one-day matches.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by officials of Assam Cricket Association (ACA).