Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Skips CBI Summon in Land-for-Job Scam

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav skipped his appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

As per sources, his wife is pregnant and is admitted to a hospital. Sources also said that she fainted after 'twelve hours of interrogation by the ED due to blood pressure problems'.

This was the second summon issued to the Bihar deputy chief minister, the first being sent on February 4, but even then he did not appear before the CBI, said an official.

The CBI had summoned Yadav to appear before it in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his residence in Delhi on Friday.

According to reports, the ED conducted raids based on an FIR filed by the CBI in connection with the case.

Earlier on March 6, a team of CBI had arrived at the Bihar residence of former Chief Minister and mother of Tejashwi Yadav Rabri Devi for interrogation in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

Rabri was being questioned in an alleged appointments made in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in exchange for land properties as a gift or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family when he was serving as Railway Minister between 2004-09.

Heavy security was seen deployed outside Rabri’s residence.

Children of Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and state Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, were present during the CBI interrogation.

Last month, a Delhi court summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged scam.

The accused were directed to appear before the court on March 15.