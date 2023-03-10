ED Raids Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi Residence in Land-for-Job Case

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate conducted raid at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi residence on Friday in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

According to reports, the ED carried out the raid based on an FIR filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.

Earlier on March 6, a team of CBI had arrived at the Bihar residence of former Chief Minister and mother of Tejashwi Yadav Rabri Devi for interrogation in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

Rabri was being questioned in an alleged appointments made in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in exchange for land properties as a gift or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family when he was serving as Railway Minister between 2004-09.

Heavy security was seen deployed outside Rabri’s residence.

Children of Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and state Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, were present during the CBI interrogation.

Last month, a Delhi court summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged scam.

The accused were directed to appear before the court on March 15.