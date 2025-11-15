Bihar Election: RJD Secures More Votes Than BJP and JD(U) Despite Losing the Election

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the party with the highest vote share in the Bihar Assembly elections, securing 22.98% of the total votes, translating to 30,19,068 votes.

However, despite having the highest vote share, the RJD won 34 seats, significantly fewer than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which garnered less vote shares with 21.58% of votes (28,27,011 votes) but secured 84 seats. The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) received 18.83% of votes (24,57,334 votes), winning 76 seats.

Other parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)(L)], registered lower vote shares ranging from 0.31% to 8.14%, while smaller parties and NOTA collectively accounted for 19.83% of votes.

The results highlight a notable trend in the elections: while the RJD commanded widespread popular support, the NDA alliance, led by the BJP and JD(U), translated its votes more efficiently into seats, consolidating its position as the ruling coalition.

