Rahul Gandhi Calls Bihar Poll Result Surprising, Slams Election as Unfair

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the millions of voters in Bihar who supported the Mahagathbandhan in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Commenting on the outcome, he said, “The result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not secure victory in an election that, from the start, was not fair.”

Gandhi stressed that the contest was not just about political power but about protecting the Constitution and the democratic framework of the country.

“This fight has always been about safeguarding the Constitution and democracy,” he added.

“The Congress Party and the INDIA Alliance will thoroughly review this result and strengthen efforts to protect democratic values in the country.”

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks underline the party’s commitment to assessing electoral setbacks critically while reaffirming its focus on constitutional integrity and citizen rights.

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया।



बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था।



यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

