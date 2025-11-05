Bihar Elections 2025: The First Test of Power Begins Tomorrow

Bihar stands on the cusp of a decisive political moment. Tomorrow, November 6, 2025, marks the start of Phase I of the state’s Assembly elections, with 121 constituencies across 18 districts opening their polling booths to nearly 3.75 crore voters. For a state that has often set the political tone for national conversations, this phase is far more than a mere electoral exercise—it is a test of strategy, leadership, and voter sentiment, a prelude to the final reckoning on November 14 when votes from both phases are counted.

Marquee Battles and Voter Drama

The first phase has drawn attention for its high-profile battles. Raghopur, the political bastion of RJD leader and opposition CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, will see him vying for a third consecutive term against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Mahua, held by his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, is witnessing a three-way contest under a new political banner. Tarapur, Alinagar, and Lakhisarai feature seasoned politicians and emerging contenders, while Mokama and Raghunathpur remind voters that Bihar’s politics remains deeply intertwined with local power dynamics, sometimes volatile, often personal.

The Clash of Alliances

At its core, the election is a battle between the ruling NDA, led by the BJP in alliance with JD(U), Ram Vilas LJP, HAM, and RLM, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, consisting of RJD, Congress, VIP, and left parties. Yet, the presence of new entrants such as Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting all 243 seats, adds an unpredictable dimension to the contest, forcing traditional power blocs to rethink their strategies.

Voter Turnout: The Real Game-Changer

Voter participation, as always, is the ultimate determinant. Phase I turnout in 2020 hovered around 55.68%, slightly below the statewide average of 57.05%. With over 14 lakh first-time voters registered, tomorrow’s engagement could redefine not only constituency outcomes but also the trajectory of Bihar politics for years to come. In a state where local loyalties and community ties often outweigh party lines, who turns up—and where—will be critical.

Security arrangements reflect the stakes. Over four lakh personnel, including tens of thousands of CAPF troops, state police, home guards, reserve battalions, and local volunteers, have been deployed to ensure a free and fair process. For the first time, all remote booths are reachable by land, with Quick Response Teams, live CCTV feeds, and enhanced surveillance in sensitive areas like Mokama and Baadh. Special attention to women voters with 35,000 female officers underscores a commitment to inclusivity and safety, even as borders with neighboring states and Nepal are temporarily sealed.

Beyond logistics, tomorrow’s vote is a narrative contest. Political campaigns have blended development promises, law-and-order assurances, and appeals to identity and community, creating a dense web of competing appeals. Tejashwi Yadav emphasizes development and governance, while new entrants urge citizens to focus on education, employment, and future opportunities. The NDA stresses continuity and stability, presenting a counter-narrative of law, order, and achievement.

Phase II and the Countdown to Results

Phase I is not the conclusion, but it will be the first real measure of political momentum. Its outcome will shape strategies, redefine alliances, and influence voter sentiment ahead of Phase II on November 11. For a state that has long been the crucible of electoral experimentation and political reinvention, tomorrow’s polling is more than numbers—it is a story of power, patience, and persistence.

Bihar’s voters, nearly 3.75 crore strong, are about to determine which narrative will dominate the state’s future. And as the first votes are cast, the political machinery will watch closely: the first phase is, in every sense, the opening chapter of Bihar’s next political story.