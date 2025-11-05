Did BJP Win Haryana by Vote Theft? Rahul Gandhi's Big Allegations In H-Bomb Presser

In a dramatic political salvo, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday levelled serious allegations of large-scale vote manipulation in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, claiming that nearly 25 lakh votes were “stolen” to ensure a BJP victory.

Gandhi said Haryana, with around two crore registered voters, saw an unprecedented scale of irregularities. “That means one in every eight votes is fake—roughly 12.5 per cent,” he asserted, describing the alleged fraud as a direct attack on India’s democratic framework.

According to Gandhi, multiple Congress candidates had raised concerns immediately after the results were declared, saying the outcome did not reflect ground realities. He noted that most exit polls had forecast a clear Congress win, yet the final tally handed the BJP another term.

The Congress leader also released a video clip featuring Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in which the BJP leader purportedly tells reporters that “arrangements” had been made ahead of the result declaration. “This statement came two days after polling, at a time when every indicator showed the Congress sweeping the state,” Gandhi said. “He is seen smiling and confidently saying the BJP has made arrangements. What were these arrangements?”

Gandhi further alleged discrepancies in postal ballots, claiming that for the first time in Haryana’s history, the postal vote results ran contrary to trends from polling booths. “We have evidence to show that a systematic plan was executed to turn a Congress victory into defeat,” he said, questioning the Election Commission’s (ECI) integrity and the credibility of India’s democratic process.

Providing statistical details, Gandhi said the Congress lost eight constituencies by extremely narrow margins, one by just 32 votes. The combined difference in these close contests amounted to 22,779 votes. “Essentially, the Congress lost Haryana by just 22,779 votes,” he remarked.

Terming the issue as “proof of deliberate tampering,” Gandhi called for transparency from the Election Commission and accountability from the ruling BJP, insisting that “this cannot be brushed aside as coincidence.”

