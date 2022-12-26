Four Foreign Nationals in Bihar Test Positive for COVID-19

Four foreign nationals who arrived for Bodh Mahotsav in Gaya, Bihar have tested positive for COVID-19. The covid tests of the foreign nationals were done on December 23 who had come for Bodh Mahotsav out of which four have tested positive.

According to reports, two of them are from England and one each is from Thailand and Myanmar.

According to Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, the medical officer in charge of Gaya district, the foreigners were tested at the international airport here in the weekend as part of a drill that is being followed for those visiting Bodh Gaya to attend the Dalai Lama’s discourses scheduled later this week, Times Now reported.

Altogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom four have tested positive.

Condition of all the infected persons, who are in the age group of 35 to 75 years, was stable and they have been kept in isolation at the hotel they had checked in, added the official.

Meanwhile, in view of the fresh cases, testing has been intensified at the airport and the Gaya railway station, the official said.