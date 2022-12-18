Bihar Hooch Tragedy: BJP MP Accuses Govt Of Hiding Actual Death Toll

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi on Sunday claimed that the family members of the victims in the Chapra hooch tragedy are performing their last rites without post-mortem due to "fear of the police".

Modi also accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the tragedy and claimed "more than 100 deaths".

"The death toll has crossed 100 but the government is hiding the numbers. Due to fear of the police, people are performing the last rites of their family members without a post-mortem," Sushil Modi said while addressing the reporters here.

Modi on Saturday met the families of those who lost their lives in the Chhapra hooch tragedy.

The death toll in Bihar's Chhapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor has mounted to 65. The incident was initially reported on Wednesday.

Most deaths reportedly occurred over Wednesday and Thursday, evoking an uproar inside and outside the Bihar Assembly.

Several leaders of the opposition are claiming more deaths than the official.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, took on the ruling JD(U)-RJD over the rising number of hooch deaths despite a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state, which has been in effect since April 2016.

Amid severe criticism from the Opposition, led by the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor.