Death Toll In Bihar Hooch Tragedy Soars To 39

The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, in Bihar's Saran district has soared to 39.

In the wake of the Hooch tragedy in Chhapra, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Bihar excise Minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday "confirmed" six people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Chhapra area of Bihar's Saran district. Bihar minister "vowed' that govt would take "strict action" against culprits responsible for deaths.

"Process of filling an FIR is underway. I have spoken over the phone with SP. He confirmed the death of six people so far," Sunil Kumar had said after being asked about police taking any action in this case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bihar Minister SK Mahaseth urged the people of the state to give up drinking alcohol.

While talking to the media persons Mahaseth said, "Best if you give up drinking. Poison and not liquor are coming here. If we build strength via sports, we might tolerate it but people will have to build that strength. Give it up! It's prohibited & being wrongly pushed here," said Mahaseth.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the state assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

The Janata Dal-United chief slammed the BJP for protesting the deaths as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state's liquor ban policy since 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)"

Protesting against the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

(With Inputs from ANI)