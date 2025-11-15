Bihar: How Many Seats MGB lost to NDA For Division Of Votes?

In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance(NDA), led by the BJP and including Janata Dal (United), JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAMS, and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), achieved a resounding victory, which showcased the decisive advantage of a united alliance and the perils of fragmentation.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan (MGB)—comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and smaller allies—failed to consolidate opposition votes in key constituencies.

Several non-alliance parties like JSP, AIMIM, BSP, and independent candidates also played a pivotal role in splitting votes, ultimately benefiting the NDA.

Analysis of the results shows that in many constituencies, the Mahagathbandhan lost by narrow margins due to vote splitting.

Seats won by the BJP where MGB lost due to the division of votes.

1. Harsidhi (JSP got 9568 votes and RJD lost by 7000 votes)

2. Pipra (JSP 9500, CPI(M) lost by 10k)

3. Madhuban (JSP 5400, RJD lost by 5500 )

4. Chiraia (Ind got 34874 votes, RJD lost 39360)

5. Pranpur (AIMIM got 30k, RJD lost by 7700 votes)

6. Gaura Bauram (RJD lost 5669 votes, Ind got 6549 )

7. Keoti (RJD lost by 7305, AIMIM 7474)

8. Taraiya ( RJD lost by 1329, JSP got 5086 )

9. Chapra ( RJD lost by 7600, Ind got 11488)

10. Amnour (RJD lost by 3808, JSP 6031)

11. Sonepur (RJD lost by 4767, JSP 11977)

12. Bachhwara ( INC lost by 15841, CPI got 21588)

13. Bikram (INC lost by 5601, Janshakti janta dal 4937)

14. Agiaon (CPIML lost by 95 votes, JSP got 3882)

15. Bhabua(RJD lost by 24415, BSP got 39711)

16. Aurangabad (INC lost by 6794 , BSP got 19776)

17. Wazirganj ( INC lost by 12733, BSP got 14303)

18. Hisua (INC lost by 27849, ind got 27871)

A similar pattern emerged in JD(U)-won constituencies, where vote splitting aided BJP allies.

1. Narkatia (RJD lost by 1443, JSP got 7002 votes)

2. Triveniganj (RDJ lost by 5683, JSP got 4490 votes)

3. Thakurganj ( AIMIM lost by 8822, RJD 60036 votes)

4. Kadwa (INC lost by 18368, AIMIN 11557 votes)

5. Singhshwar ( RJD lost by 2982, ind 3978)

6. Darbhanga Rural (RJD lost by 18392, AIMIM 17008)

7. Barauli ( RJD lost by 12374, BSP 13397)

8. Manjhi (CPI (Marxist) lost by 9787, ind 19139)

9. Hasanpur ( RJD lost by 7914, JSP 9553)

10. Cheria- Bariarpur ( RJD lost by 4119, JSP 24595)

11. Suryagarha (RJD lost by 23861, Ind 38175)

12. Barbigha ( INC lost by 25493, ind 28411)

13. Masaurhi (RJD lost by 7643, JSP 4693)

14. Sandesh (RJD lost by 27, JSP 6040)

15. Dumraon CPI (Marxist-Leninist) (L), BSP 11127)

16. Rajpur (INC lost by 9136, BSP 20498)

17. Chainpur ( RJD lost by 8362, BSP 51200)

18. Kargahar (BSP lost by 35676, INC 39333)

19. Kurtha (RJD lost by 5481, JSP 5030)

20. Nabinagar (RJD lost by 112, ind 7075)

21. Belaganj (RJD lost by 2882, ind 2769)

22. Jhajha (RJD lost by 4262, ind 9578)

The Lok Janshakti Party also benefited from the fractured opposition in several constituencies:

1. Belsand (RJD lost by 22685 votes, JSP got 19025 votes)

2. Kasba ( INC lost by 12875 votes, AIMIM got 35309 votes)

3. Balrampur (CPIML lost by 1318 votes and got 79141 votes, AIMIM got 80070 votes)

4. Simri Bakhtiapur (RJD lost by 7930votes, independent party got 7493 votes)

5. Darauli ( CPIML lost by 9572 votes, JSP got 4630 votes)

6. Mahua ( RJD lost by 44997 Votes, JJD got 35703 votes)

7. Chenari (INC lost by 21988 votes, JSP got 9404 votes)

8. Obra (RJD lost 12013 Votes, BSP got 7896 votes)

9. Sherghati ( RJD lost 13524 votes, JSP got 18982 votes)

10. Rajauli (RJD lost by 3953, BSP got 3832 votes)

11. Gobindpur ( RJD lost by 22906, Independent party got 39813)

This data highlights how the fragmentation of opposition votes across smaller parties and independents directly contributed to the NDA’s decisive wins in Bihar.

Also Read: "Bihar Rigging": Congress Claims Voter Deletions Helped NDA Win Big in Bihar