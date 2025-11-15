"Bihar Rigging": Congress Claims Voter Deletions Helped NDA Win Big in Bihar

Kerala Congress on Saturday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections was helped by large-scale voter deletions carried out during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the party, out of the 202 seats won by the NDA, 128 seats were decided in areas where a huge number of names had been removed from the voter list. The party said it compared the Election Commission’s deletion data with the winning margins in each constituency and found a “clear pattern”.

In a post on X, Kerala Congress claimed that the SIR exercise, originally meant to identify illegal immigrants, was misused to remove “genuine, living voters”, many of whom belonged to poorer and vulnerable families.

The party said the Election Commission’s own dataset did not contain the name of even a single illegal immigrant.

Calling it a “wholesale purge”, the party alleged that many voters who were removed from the list could not cast their vote on polling day.

“This is your ‘mother of democracy’. If we do not realise the game plan now, BJP will quietly remove each one of us from the list, add dummy Brazilians in our place, cast votes on their behalf and keep winning elections forever. the post said.

BIHAR RIGGING | 128 seats out of the 202 won by the NDA came purely from SIR-based voter deletions.



Union Minister Chirag Paswan brushed aside the allegations, saying the opposition was only looking for excuses instead of reviewing its own performance.

“If they spent half this time improving themselves, Congress and RJD would do better,” he said.

The NDA stormed back to power with a massive 202-seat tally in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) got 85, and other alliance partners performed strongly as well.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress, suffered a major setback. RJD managed 25 seats, while Congress won six. AIMIM bagged five, BSP one, and smaller Left parties won a handful of seats.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, despite a high-profile campaign, failed to open its account.

