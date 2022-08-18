Bihar: JD(U) MLA Threatens To Quit Party After Colleague Given Minister Post

Amid spiraling political situation in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti on Thursday threatened to resign from the party as she was not offered a seat in the cabinet, but was instead given to her colleague.

The MLA said that her party colleague MLA Leshi Singh was inducted as a minister in the cabinet for the third time. She was inducted as the State Minister of Food and Consumer Protection during the cabinet expansion on August 16.

According to MLA Bharti, Leshi is allegedly involved in many incidents in her area that damaged the party image.

She alleged, “I'm upset with only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she's always chosen in the Cabinet. What does the Chief Minister see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings disrepute against the party. Why are we not heard? Is it because we're from a backward caste?”

She further said that she will resign from the party if her accusations against Leshi are true and she is not removed from the post.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted to Bharti’s statement saying, “I cannot make everyone a minister every time," Mr Kumar said, underlining that Bima Bharti had also been minister twice.”

"This kind of behaviour isn't done. The party will speak with her (Ms Bharti) calmly. If she understands, fine. Or else, if she has thought of going here or there, she may consider that,” he added.