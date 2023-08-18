Bihar Journalist Shot Dead at His Residence in Araria
In a shocking incident, a few miscreants opened fire at a journalist, working for a prominent Hindi daily (Dainik Jagran), at his residence in Bihar’s Araria district on Friday morning.
The journalist has been identified as Vimal Kumar who was a witness in the murder of his younger brother, reports stated.
According to reports, at around 5.30 am, the miscreants reached the residence of the journalist located at Prem Nagar under the jurisdiction of Raniganj Police Station and called him out. After Vimal reached the gate, the miscreants opened fire at him from a close range and he collapsed on the ground.
He was then rushed to a local government hospital where he was declared brought dead.
At least four criminals were involved in the killing of the journalist, police said adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, the District Journalist Association strongly condemned the incident. They said, “The incident indicates how criminals are roaming freely on the streets and shooting anyone dead at their will. If journalists are not safe, what can be said about the safety of others?”