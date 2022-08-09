Bihar Pol Crisis: Nitish Kumar Breaks Alliance with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ended his alliance with the BJP and is set to meet the Governor soon.

The Chief Minister met with his MLAs before coming to his decision on dumping the BJP for a second time. "Expect explosive news," a senior leader from his party said ahead of the meeting.

A senior source from the BJP who asked not to be named had also warned, "Expecting this alliance to survive is like a very sick patient's family refusing to give up hope,” NDTV reported.

The crisis between the two parties hit breakpoint over Nitish Kumar’s concerns that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is working relentlessly to split the Janata Dal (United).

The Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD, which is Bihar's single-largest party, also met today to discuss the Bihar crisis. The party is headed by Tejashwi Yadav. The party is expected to join Nitish Kumar, reviving an earlier alliance with him.

Tejashwi Yadav was a minister till 2017, along with his brother in Nitish Kumar's government which had three components: the JDU, Lalu Yadav's party, and the Congress. Nitish Kumar had formed an alliance with them after calling off a decades-long relationship with the BJP.

But he accused Tejashwi Yadav and his bother of corruption and used that controversy to end his alliance with 'secular' parties and returned to the BJP.

The Congress has also begun a series of meetings in Bihar to decide its stand on possible support to Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar is reportedly convinced that Amit Shah wants to repeat the Maharashtra model in Bihar. Uddhav Thackeray was forced to quit as Chief Minister after Eknath Shinde, a senior leader from his party, the Shiv Sena, instigated a huge revolt in partnership with the BJP. Eknath Shinde was rewarded by the BJP with the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.