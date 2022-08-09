BJP Leader, Who Went Incommunicado After Assaulting Woman, Arrested In UP

BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, who went incommunicado after assaulting a woman, was arrested by Noida police along with three others from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

Tyagi’s arrest comes a day after the illegal construction outside his house at the Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida’s Sector-93B was razed by bulldozers.

The police got a tip off on Tyagi's location as he was constantly trying to get in touch with his wife and lawyer. He had reached Saharanpur on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he arrived in Meerut where he got arrested. He had decided to surrender before the court on Wednesday after meeting his close ones.

According to his social media handle, Tyagi is a national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha.

Earlier today, Tyagi’s wife was taken into custody for questioning. She was questioned for more than 24 hours on Friday as well.

Tyagi’s family members were also reportedly questioned.

Yesterday, police arrested six of his supporters for entering the Grand Omaxe society late Sunday evening without being permitted entry and asking about the address of the woman who was manhandled by Tyagi.

Tyagi was booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman following a spat on the premises of Grand Omaxe, after which he went missing.

The incident took place when the woman objected to plantation of some trees by Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.