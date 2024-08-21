Bihar Police Enforce Lathi-Charge as Bharat Bandh Protests Turn Violent

Tensions flared across Bihar on Wednesday as protests erupted in response to a Supreme Court ruling on reservation. Demonstrations and clashes with police were reported in several districts, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, and Madhepura, disrupting daily life and traffic.
In Patna, police used a lathi-charge to disperse demonstrators participating in the 'Bharat Bandh,' a nationwide strike called by 21 organizations opposing the Supreme Court’s decision on SC-ST reservation. The protests were marked by attempts to disrupt law and order, leading to mild force being used to manage the situation.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh explained, “It was not a peaceful protest. The agitators took law and order into their own hands, which necessitated the use of mild force to restore order.”
Protestors in Muzaffarpur briefly blocked vehicular traffic, while in Jehanabad, clashes occurred when demonstrators attempted to obstruct National Highway-83. Five protestors were detained in Jehanabad before being removed from the site, as reported by Sub-Inspector Hulas Baitha.
In Madhepura and Muzaffarpur, similar attempts to block traffic were promptly addressed by security forces, restoring normalcy.
Amidst the unrest, Bihar is also hosting recruitment exams for various police positions. The state government has instructed the police to ensure the smooth transportation of examinees to their test centers.
Support for the bandh has been extended by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other allies of the INDIA bloc, further fueling the protests.