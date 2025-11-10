Bihar Polls: India-Nepal Borders Sealed Ahead of Phase 2 Voting

Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 11, several India-Nepal border points have been temporarily closed for 72 hours to ensure security.

"The election is scheduled to be held on 11 November in Bihar. From a security perspective, we have halted border crossings," Mahottari Assistant Chief District Officer Sanjay Kumar Pokhrel told ANI. "All border points in Mahottari district have been sealed since 6 pm yesterday (Saturday)."

As campaigning for the second phase concluded on Sunday, top political leaders from the NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB) made their final push to win voters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive rally in Sasaram, setting a strong nationalist tone. Shah warned of a decisive response to any future terror attacks while announcing plans for a defence corridor in Bihar. "On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am saying, if terrorists fire a bullet, we will respond with artillery," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish an ordnance factory in the state.

In Patna, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reaffirmed NDA unity, asserting that Nitish Kumar would continue as Chief Minister if the NDA retains power. "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will remain so," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticism of the BJP-led government, alleging “vote theft” and urging Bihar’s youth to stay vigilant. "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi claimed, appealing to Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also highlighted Bihar’s untapped industrial potential, stating, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones."

From the NDA camp, Union Minister Rajnath Singh framed the election as a choice between development and a return to “jungle raj.” Speaking at rallies in Gaya and Kaimur, he said, "You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar or take it back to jungle raj. India will progress only when Bihar progresses." Singh also announced plans for a defence corridor to boost local industry and employment.

With campaigning concluded, Bihar now stands at a critical juncture. The second phase of polling will be held on November 11, with results scheduled for November 14. The outcome will decide whether Bihar continues under the NDA’s “double-engine” government or witnesses a Mahagathbandhan resurgence under Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, the newcomer Jan Suraaj party is emerging as a competitive force, challenging both the NDA and MGB.