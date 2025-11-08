PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains from Varanasi

Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on Saturday, flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station in Varanasi.

Mr Modi flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat train, along with three other Vande Bharat trains, virtually, which will operate on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru, Lucknow-Saharanpur, and Firozpur-Delhi routes.

Modi described the new trains as instrumental in regional connectivity, mobility, reducing travel time and increasing access to economic activities.

“These Vande Bharat trains will enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort to citizens. They will reduce travel time, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country,” said the Prime Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Underlining India’s fast-paced progress, the prime minister said, “With so many Vande Bharat trains running and flights arriving from countries across the world, all these developments are now linked to growth. Today, India too is moving rapidly on this path.”

Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways,” he said.

He said pilgrimage sites are the centres of spirituality and the development work done in Uttar Pradesh in the last 11 years has taken them to a new level.

Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to the state’s economy, he said, adding that the government’s endeavour is to make visiting Varanasi and staying here a special experience for everyone.

