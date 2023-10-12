Bihar Train Accident: 4 Dead, Over 70 Injured; Railway Minister Says...

At least four people have been killed, while over 70 people sustained injuries after as many as six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar on Wednesday night.
The incident took place at around 9:53 pm. The 12506 Northeast Express with 23-coaches had departed from Delhi’s Anand Vihar terminal at 7:40 am on Wednesday and was headed towards Kamakhya in Guwahati.
A local resident was quoted by PTI as saying, “The train was coming at a normal speed but suddenly we heard a loud sound and a plume of smoke rose out of the train. We rushed to see what happened. We saw that the train had derailed and the AC coaches were the most damaged.”
All the injured persons were shifted to various local hospitals, and those who sustained serious injuries, were referred to AIIMS Patna.
Meanwhile, Union minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his condolences following the train accident in Buxar. He asserted that the root cause for the derailment would be found out in due course.
Taking to X, Vaishnaw wrote, “Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of derailment.”
In a further post, he informed that the rescue and evacuation efforts were completed. “All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for onward journey,” he said.
