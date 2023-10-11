Breaking: Assam's North East Express Derails in Bihar’s Buxar District

The 12506 North East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in the Buxar district of Bihar at around 9.35 pm on Wednesday.
According to reports, three coaches of the superfast train have been derailed.
Sources from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed that the train was en-route to Assam.
The matter has also been confirmed by the police. Following the incident, the Buxar Superintendent of Police said that train number 2506 North East Express has derailed.
A team of district administration and police has rushed to the spot.
According to reports, the train was travelling from the Delhi station of Anand Vihar to Kamakhya in Guwahati city.
The accident took place when the train had left Buxar Junction for Ara. The train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station, after which the movement of the other mail and express trains was stopped.
The number of people injured in this tragedy has not been ascertained till filing of this report.
Meanwhile, the train services on the Howrah-New Delhi route have also been disrupted following the incident.
Update : The accident relief vehicle along with the medical team and officials has left for the incident site. No casualties have been reported: East Central Railway Zone
Helpline number PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004
Taking to 'X' platform, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies."