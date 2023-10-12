Bihar Train Accident: Relief Train To Arrive At Kamakhya Tonight

The special relief train from Kamakhya junction that had gone to bring back the stranded passengers of the 12506 Northeast Express, six coaches of which derailed at Raghunathpur near Buxar in Bihar on Wednesday, will reach Guwahati at around 10:30 pm tonight.
According to reports, the relief train that is ferrying back a total of 1,006 stranded passengers from the accident site at Raghunathpur, is expected to arrive at Kamakhya Jn somewhere between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm.
Meanwhile, the Railways has taken up the responsibility of the immediate fooding and other essential requirements of those passengers.
Moreover, calls to the helpline numbers released by the Railways yesterday, claimed that two persons are still missing in the incident.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured. A relief train has already departed Raghunathpur from Kamakhya Junction to bring back stranded passengers of Train 12506."
Earlier, he had written, "I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies."
It may be noted that as many as four people have been confirmed to have died in the tragic train accident that took place near Bihar's Buxar when six coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed there. Over 70 people have also been injured in the accident and have been admitted to various hospitals where they are undergoing treatment.
