Bihar Train Accident: Relief Train To Arrive At Kamakhya Tonight

It may be noted that as many as four people have been confirmed to have died in the tragic train accident that took place near Bihar's Buxar when six coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed there. Over 70 people have also been injured in the accident and have been admitted to various hospitals where they are undergoing treatment.

