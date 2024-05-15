Bihar: Vehicle Carrying Assam Police Personnel Crashes, Many Injured

At least 20 Assam Police personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying the battalion met with an accident in Bihar on Tuesday. The accident occured as the bus carrying the police personnel collided head-on with an oncoming truck from the opposite direction.
Initial reports suggested that there were 36 police officials on the vehicle which collided in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Several police personnel were injured among whom, two are said to be in a critical condition.
The injured policemen were part of a batallion of Assam Police deployed in Bihar on election duty. According to the information at hand, they vehicle was traveling from Samastipur to Saran in Bihar when the accident occured.
Those injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and further details are awaited.
It may be noted that while on election duty in Bihar's Samastipur, three Assam Rifles jawans drowned in a river earlier on Tuesday.
After the conclusion of election procedures, a group of individuals, engaged in their regular activities, encountered a sudden peril when they were swept away by the currents of a nearby river while attempting to bathe.