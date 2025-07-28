Bihar Voter List Row: INDIA Bloc Protests SIR in Parliament

A major political confrontation has erupted in the national capital as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar comes under intense scrutiny from opposition parties. Leaders of the INDIA bloc have continued their protest in Parliament for the fifth consecutive day, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of facilitating a targeted disenfranchisement of voters ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and DMK leaders Kanimozhi and A. Raja, staged demonstrations at the Parliament complex. Holding placards with slogans such as “Stop SIR” and “SIR – Attack on Democracy”, the opposition alleged that the SIR process is being carried out in a discriminatory and non-transparent manner.

On Friday, the protest took a symbolic turn when opposition MPs tore posters labeled 'SIR' and placed them in a dustbin, describing the act as a public rejection of what they termed an “undemocratic exercise.” The demonstration culminated in a protest march within Parliament premises, with demands for a complete rollback of the SIR process and a debate in both Houses.

In response, the Election Commission of India issued an official statement denying all allegations of wrongdoing. The Commission asserted that no voter's name would be deleted without due process and emphasized that the revision exercise is being conducted transparently, allowing all eligible citizens to file objections and request corrections.

Despite the EC’s reassurances, the opposition remains unconvinced, accusing the government of misusing administrative tools to influence the electoral process in Bihar. “This is an attempt to rob people of their democratic rights,” said Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media outside Parliament.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the controversy has escalated into a national political flashpoint, further deepening the rift between the ruling party and the opposition. As protests show no sign of subsiding, all eyes are now on the Election Commission and the Centre’s next move.